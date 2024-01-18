Fake sandal soap makers have BJP links: Priyank Kharge
BENGALURU : Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday alleged that fake Mysore sandal soap manufacturers who were traced to Hyderabad, were found in the close company of BJP leaders.
“The accused, Rakesh Jain and Mahaveer Jain, who were in police custody, were active workers of the BJP and associates of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Telangana MLA Raja Singh. Won’t state BJP leaders be in touch with them?” he questioned, while addressing the press.
They were also in touch with BJP’s defeated candidate from Chittapur constituency Manikantha Rathod, and former MLA Valmiki Nayak’s son Vittal Nayak, he alleged. “Our government has filed an FIR and officials in Hyderabad have discussed it with the DCM of Telangana, requesting him to cooperate in the investigation. I have also informed MB Patil, who is in Davos, about it,” he said.
He insisted that BJP state president BY Vijayendra and Opposition leader R Ashoka should reply, and say whether they are going to dismiss them (Rathod and Nayak) from the party or fight for them as they too are Ram devotees.
“How much share are you getting in the illegal sale of fake Mysore sandal soap? Rs 7 crore was found in the house of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa. He was in charge of KSDL. Although his name was dropped in that case, his son’s name remained. Is he not involved in this illegality? Shouldn’t there be an investigation into this?” he said.