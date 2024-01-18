Fake sandal soap makers have BJP links: Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU : Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday alleged that fake Mysore sandal soap manufacturers who were traced to Hyderabad, were found in the close company of BJP leaders.

“The accused, Rakesh Jain and Mahaveer Jain, who were in police custody, were active workers of the BJP and associates of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Telangana MLA Raja Singh. Won’t state BJP leaders be in touch with them?” he questioned, while addressing the press.

They were also in touch with BJP’s defeated candidate from Chittapur constituency Manikantha Rathod, and former MLA Valmiki Nayak’s son Vittal Nayak, he alleged. “Our government has filed an FIR and officials in Hyderabad have discussed it with the DCM of Telangana, requesting him to cooperate in the investigation. I have also informed MB Patil, who is in Davos, about it,” he said.