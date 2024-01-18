Kannada boards: BBMP issues notices to 20k shops

Palike Chief Health Officer Siraj Ahmed Madani said that based on the chief commissioner’s direction, a survey was conducted across eight BBMP zones and officials issued notices to shops to implement the order at the earliest, or after February 28, the shops would face action like suspension of trade licence.

“From all eight zones, around 21,000 notices have been issued to traders. All traders were warned about suspension and cancellation of trade licences if they fail to follow the order,” said Madani.