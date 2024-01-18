Karnataka HC issues notice to state government authorities on madrasa in ancient masjid

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the state and central government authorities on a public interest litigation filed by a youth from Hosa Kabbalu of Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagara district, seeking directions to stop running a madrasa illegally within the premises of Juma Masjid, a centrally protected ancient monument in Srirangapatna town of Mandya district.

Accusing those running the madrasa of constructing structures for washing and drying of clothes, making structural alterations and partitions, constructing toilets, installing a separate gate, cooking food, damaging the compound wall and intricate carvings in the premises, petitioner Abhishek Gowda prayed to court to direct the archaeology department to restore the monument to its original position, by removing illegal structures.

After hearing the petition, the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit issued notice to the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Director General of Archaeological Survey of India, Principal Secretary, Department of Revenue, Government of Karnataka, and Mandya DC.