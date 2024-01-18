Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil meets industry at WEF

BENGALURU: Industries Minister MB Patil and senior officers from Karnataka held talks with heads of various multinational firms at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

“Engaged in a promising meeting with Mr. Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman & MD of LuLuGroup, as we explore avenues to expand into Kalaburagi, Karnataka. Diversifying Karnataka’s growth story at Davos!” Patil stated on X. He also met a team from Coinbase.

“Karnataka’s tech odyssey to touch new heights in the new year. I had a robust discussion with @coinbase about revolutionising financial landscapes and reinforcing our governance through Blockchain technology. Undoubtedly, this collaboration will script history,” he stated.

On Monday, the Karnataka delegation held meetings with Johnson & Johnson, IBM and Schneider.