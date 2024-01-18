Karnataka: Schools must screen Ayodhya event, Says KAMS

BENGALURU: The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has urged private schools in the state to make arrangements for a live telecast of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. They argued against declaring a holiday on that day as children would miss the chance to have a glimpse of the historic event.

KAMS secretary Shashi Kumar said they have advised private schools to broadcast the consecration of Ram Lalla. “We recommend that members of the organization to do a one-and-a-half-hour live broadcast in their respective schools with the facilities they have.”

He said politics should be kept away and the programme should lay stress on the historical, cultural and relgious factors associated with the ceremony.

He also called upon educational institutes not to declare a holiday on January 22 as children might miss out on viewing the program live. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru unit of Srirama Sene wrote a letter on Wednesday to Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot seeking direction to the state government to declare January 22 as a holiday for schools and colleges.