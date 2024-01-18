Karnataka signs MoUs worth Rs 22k crore with 7 firms

BENGALURU: A delegation headed by Industries Minister MB Patil has signed MoUs worth Rs 22,000 crore with seven companies, including Web Werks India Private Ltd., during the World Economic Forum meet in Davos, Switzerland.

According to a statement from the minister’s office, Web Werks India Private Ltd. signed an MoU with the state government to set up a data centre park with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore. The government will closely work with the company and try to provide all support to it to establish the park and associated infrastructure in Bengaluru.

Lulu, Honeywell have big plans for K’taka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed it a giant leap. “Great news from Davos! Karnataka has inked an MOU with Web Werks India Pvt Ltd at the World Economic Forum. We’re set to welcome a massive Rs 20,000-crore investment from Web Werks for a new Data Centre Park in Bengaluru. This is a giant leap in our infrastructure journey.

Welcome aboard, Web Werks!” the CM tweeted. Microsoft signed an MoU with the state government on working towards skilling and governance initiatives, while Hitachi’s MoU is on economic development in the rural sector, healthcare, education, and panchayat e-governance. Hitachi has plans to start with M-Star Telemedicine Deployment through Hitachi MGRM Net, the release said.

Patil also held discussions with top executives from Sony, HP, Nestle, Honeywell, Lulu Group, Inox Group, Takeda Pharma, Coinbase, Tillman Global, and BL Agro and assured them of the government’s support and cooperation for their future ventures in Karnataka.

Honeywell is keen on collaborating with the government, utilising a variety of sensors and an IoT stack for diverse applications to extend citizen centric services such as traffic management, and monitoring government services such as waste management.

The Lulu Group has plans to set up a Rs 300-crore food processing plant dedicated to exports in Vijayapura district. Dr Hiroaki Kitano, CEO of Sony AI Inc., EVP, officer in-charge of AI Collaboration for Sony Corporation, and CEO of Sony Computer Science Laboratories, recognizes India as a technological powerhouse, the release said. Kitano expressed keen interest in collaborating with the Gaming Centre of Excellence planned by the ITBT department.