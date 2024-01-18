Karnataka Tourism to hold bird festivals every three months

The next edition of the bird festival will be held soon after the general elections in April- May.

The idea of the festival is to give an idea to visitors about the different species of birds, and the importance of birds and nature conservation.

The festival is organised by the Karnataka Forest Department, Jungle Lodges and Resorts and KEDB.

The expected large congregation of birds towards the end of the month is the reason why the festival is being held towards the end of this month instead of early this month, as is the usual custom. The dip in Almatti backwaters and the dam serves as an ideal location for native and migratory birds, according to experts.

“The location serves as an essential stopover and wintering ground for an array of migratory birds just like Kokkrebellur or Rangathittu or other places. But this time Bagalkot was chosen as the festival has not been held here so far,” said an official from KEDB.

The area becomes a temporary residence for these birds till the end of winter. The other birds that can be sighted here are Pelicans, storks, cranes and a variety of waterfowl.

Explaining of this year's location, Kumar Pushkar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Ecotourism Development Board (KEDB), told The New Indian Express:

“The location has been chosen as it is near Chikkasangama Bird Sanctuary. It is also the location where the Greater Flamingos are seen in large at this time of the year. Hence this time for the bird festival, the Greater Flamingo was chosen as the logo.”

Both seasoned birdwatchers and casual observers are enthralled by the sight of flamingos wading through the shallow depths of the backwaters.

The long, slender necks and striking bills make the flamingos elegant creatures, especially with their pink plumage reflecting the hues of dawn and dusk.