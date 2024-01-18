Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji ascends Paryaya Peeta in Udupi

UDUPI: Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Sri Puthige Matha, Udupi who is known for his progressive vision who has a mission to publicize Sri Madhwacharya's dvaita philosophy across the world ascended the 'Paryaya Peeta' in the wee hours on Thursday.

Sri Vishwapriya Theertha Swamiji of Sri Admar Matha, handed over the Akshaya Patra and the keys of the Sri Krishna Matha to him.

This handing over of Akshaya Patra and the keys of Sri Krishna Matha symbolised the handing over of administration of Sri Krishna Matha from Sri Krishnapura Matha to Sri Puthige Matha for two years.

There were about two lakhs devotees who participated in Paryaya Mahothsav on Wednesday and Thursday.

As the outgoing seer Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji of Sri Krishnapura Matha does not approve Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji's right to ascend Paryaya Peeta as the latter has done 'Seemollanghana' (crossing over of the sea) when he travelled to foreign countries, Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji kept the Akshaya Patra and the keys of Sri Krishna Matha near Sarvajna Peeta and Sri Vishwapriya Theertha Swamiji of Sri Admar Matha handed over the Akshaya Patra and the keys to him.

At the darbar programme held at Rajangana, Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji said that the message of Bhagavat Gita is the source of inspiration for the universe and that the responsibility of worshipping Lord Krishna in Udupi is considered as a great opportunity by him.

He said he will offer Partha Sarathy golden chariot during his Paryaya term to Sri Krishna Matha. He said there is need for every human being to remain connected to the god to obtain the divine power. If one can achieve that, they will not repent in life.

''I took up the responsibility of spreading the message of Lord Krishna for the betterment of world and global peace'' he said. Further he said that an international conference of Bhagavat Gita will be held during his Paryaya term.

Earlier speaking Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Food Processing Industries-- Shobha Karandlaje said that the very peaceful handing over of administration of Sri Krishna Matha from one Matha to another is a model system as there is no room for confusion or chaos. She asserted that because of temples and mathas, the north part of India and the south part of India are connected.

''There can not be any force that may divide the unity of India. So these types of religious institutions, traditions play a greater role in uniting people and the nation," she said.

Udupi district in charge minister Laxmi Hebbalkar speaking on the occasion said that she was happy to participate in Paryaya Mahothsav for the first time.

"India is marching to acquire global leadership because of its religious essence, academic pursuits and cultural richness," she added.

Former CM B S Yediyurappa said that Sri Krishna Matha has a great legacy and the traditions followed here are unique. He said he was happy to be part of Paryaya Mahothsav celebration.