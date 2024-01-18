Tactical redesign of Bengaluru's Attibele Junction to reduce crashes

BENGALURU: A Tactical Urbanism trial was launched at Attibele Junction, a key intersection on the southeast border between Bengaluru in Karnataka and Hosur in Tamil Nadu, and the site of many highway crashes.

Tactical Urbanism (TU) trials are temporary, quick and relatively low-cost interventions that assist in testing urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes to improve road safety for all road users, especially the most vulnerable ones, like pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised transport users. Once the interventions are proven, government agencies are expected to make them permanent.

The initiative was taken up by SaveLIFE Foundation (SLF) in partnership with the National Highways Authority of India, Karnataka State Police, with support from HDFC ERGO General Insurance, to reduce road crashes and fatalities.