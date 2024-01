BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday that discussions are on to find ways to reduce property tax penalties on certain properties within the limits of BBMP.

Speaking at the ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ event, he said that he has asked BBMP officials to collect taxes as per the old regime and not to force property owners to pay the new tariff.

“Many pleas have been received to reduce the property tax penalties for 30x40 sites and sheds on them. Discussions are on with BBMP officials,” Shivakumar said. He asked property owners not to worry about the notices issued to them concerning payment of property taxes and penalties, he added.

The BBMP Act, 2020, has provisions to impose heavy penalties for delay in payment of property tax and it has to be amended. More information in this regard will be out in a few days, he said.

Govt plans new law to curb illegal banners

“We intend to bring everyone under the tax bracket. With the widened tax net, taxpayers and BBMP will benefit. Under the self-declaration scheme, people are under-declaring their property measurements. Minister Ramalinga Reddy has written to him in this regard,” Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said.