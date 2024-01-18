Yathindra reignites CM seat row, says Siddaramaiah will stay

HASSAN/BENGALURU: Sparking a debate in political circles over the change of leadership in the state, former MLA Yathindra said his father, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will complete his full tenure of five years if Congress wins a majority of seats in Karnataka in the parliamentary elections.

After unveiling a Sangolli Rayanna statue in Annechakanahalli village of Holenarasipur taluk on Wednesday, Yathindra urged people for support so that Siddaramaiah could continue in the top job.

Lauding his father’s decisions aiming at uplifting the downtrodden, he said Siddaramaiah implemented all the five guarantees promised before the Assembly polls as he is committed to the welfare of the common man.

“The parliamentary elections will be held under the leadership of Siddaramaiah and people should strengthen his hands by supporting Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” he said. People should note that the Siddaramaiah-led government is spending Rs 54,000 crore for the guarantee schemes in one year, which no government has done so far.