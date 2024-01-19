36 legislators, 39 party workers on Boards, Corporations: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that as many as 36 legislators and 39 party workers will be nominated to Boards and Corporations. The list is yet to be released by the party.

Stressing on the appointment of chairpersons for various boards and corporations, Shivakumar said the names of these people are expected to be released anytime soon. Party leaders and workers brought the party to power in the State and have been rewarded suitably.

Shivakumar said the Congress Election Committee meeting is at the KPCC office on Friday. Asked if the Congress is going to finalise the names of the Lok Sabha candidates, he said they will discuss the issue at the meeting. “We have invited senior leaders Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, the other members were already on the old committee,” he said.

Shivakumar said the ministers had received feedback on all Lok Sabha constituencies. This will also be discussed at the meeting on Friday, he said.

Asked whether some of the ministers were not keen on contesting polls, Shivakumar said “If the party directs us to contest, one has to, it includes me too. We are confident of winning in 25 constituencies” he said.

When asked about JDS coalition with NDA, he said in the previous polls, they were aiming to win more seats but could win only two.