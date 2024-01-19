44 government schools in Tumakuru take part in cyber security campaign

BENGALURU: To create awareness among students on cyber crimes, a campaign is being held at 44 government schools, covering over 7,500 children, in Gubbi and Koratagere taluks of Tumakuru district. The campaign started on Wednesday (January 17) and will conclude on Friday.

Over 350 student volunteers from the Bengaluru-based International School of Business & Research are facilitating these sessions in collaboration with LetsTagOn Foundation and India Literacy Project.

The initiative is also supported by DIET (District Institute for Education and Training), Tumakuru, under their flagship District Educational Transformation Programme (DETP).

The initiative aims to educate students of Classes 8, 9 and 10 through activity-based sessions. Lectures include information on possible threats to personal safety and security risks along with measures to prevent and counter them.

According to the organisers, the initiative will have an indirect impact on over 30,000 people as children are being encouraged to raise awareness among their family and friends through unique post-session activities.