BENGALURU The state cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to declare 12th century saint poet and philosopher Basavanna as the “cultural leader of Karnataka” on the lines of Maharashtra’s Chatrapati Shivaji. According to political analysts, this decision is an attempt to woo the dominant Lingayat community in the state ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Thanking the cabinet for approving the proposal, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said, “Basavanna worked towards establishing a casteless society and his Vachanas are still relevant. The ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ established by him is regarded as the first religious parliament of the world. There was a demand from all communities and religious heads to recognise his contributions.

Anubhava Mantapa to be completed by ’25

Following this, the cabinet approved the proposal to declare Basavanna as the ‘cultural leader of Karnataka’ on the lines of Maharashtra declaring Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as its cultural leader.”

The forest minister said work on ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ at Basavakalyan in Bidar district, taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore, will be completed by 2025.

Paying tributes

The cabinet decided to name the garden on 46.32 acres of land in the precincts of Shivamogga jail after Allama Prabhu, the 12th century saint poet.

It also decided to rename Kittur town in Belagavi district as Chennammana Kitturu in honour of Kittur Rani Chennamma.

State budget on Feb 16

Setting a record of sorts, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present his 15th budget as finance minister on February 16. The cabinet meeting on Thursday also decided that the joint session of the legislature will start from February 12 to 23