International currencies found in Yellamma temple hundi in North Karnataka

BELAGAVI: In a surprise, the currency notes of Kenya, Singapore, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE among other countries were found in the ‘Hundi’ at Saundatti Yellamma Temple, a popular pilgrim centre of North Karnataka.

Lakhs of devotees from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa come to Yellamma Devi temple. They worship the goddess by making offerings according to their financial strength.

On Thursday, the collection in the Hundi of Yellamma Temple was counted. Rs 1.39 crore cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh and silver ornaments worth Rs 3.28 lakh have been collected from the hundi during the period from Nov 1 to Dec 31, 2023.

The Hundi was counted in three stages in the presence of officers from the Yellamma Temple, Deputy commissioner’s office, Muzrai Department, Savadatti Tahsildar Office and Police Officers.

Temple Management Committee President Basayya Hiremath, Members YY Kalappanavar, Kollappagouda Gandigavad, Laxmi Hooli, Pundaleek Meti, Ramesh Gomadi, Executive Officer SPB Mahesh, Superintendent Nagaratna Cholin, Santosh Shirasangi, Belgaum Muzrai Department officer Balesha Abbai, Renuka Shintri, AH Byahatti, Engineer AV Mullur, DR Chavan, Allamaprabhu Prabhunavar, Prakash Prabhunavar, MP Dyamanagoudra, Prabhu Hanjagi, VR Neelgund, Mallaiah Thoragallamath, Sadanand ET, ASI SR Giriyal, PF Govanakopp, Pandit Yadurayah, P Rajasekharaiah temple staff and Canara Bank staff participated in the counting process.

“A plan has been drawn to make good use of the temple revenue. With this amount, infrastructure will be provided to the devotees. Apart from this, various development works will also be carried out,” said Temple Development Committee Chairman Basayya Hiremath and Temple Executive Officer SPB Mahesh.