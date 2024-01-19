Karnataka cabinet approves surety against Rs 4,000 crore loans raised by KPCL

BENGALURU: Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil on Thursday said the KPCL faced an income deficit of Rs 8,664 crore during 2002-23, and Rs 5,134 crore in 2023-24, while bills pending against the procurement of power stands at Rs 17,366 crore as on September 30, 2023. Meanwhile, the cabinet has approved surety against Rs 4,000 crore loans raised by KPCL.
Meanwhile, modifying its earlier order, the government has decided to give 10 additional units, instead of 10 per cent, to the LT2 consumers who consume less than 48 units per month on the annual average. There are about 69.73 lakh domestic consumers in this slab.
The cabinet approved a bill to set up the Karnataka Motor Transport and Other Allied Workers’ Social Security and Welfare Board, with the expectation to collect Rs 300 crore annually through cess. The 7 per cent cess will be collected from 57 per cent of the infrastructure projects across the state, and 28 per cent from the equity in investment in Bangalore Mass Rapid Transit Limited. It will be set up on the lines of the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board. Drivers and cleaners, among others, will benefit, Patil explained.
The cabinet decided to constitute a sub-committee, including Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy and concerned district in-charge minister KJ George, to give recommendations to the objections to be filed in the Supreme Court regarding Baba Budangiri Dattapeeta in Chikkamagaluru, in the Syed Ghouse Mohiuddin’s Special Leave Petition (SLP).
The cabinet also deferred the decision on the surcharge to the Adani Group. The decision to pay a surcharge of Rs 1,348 crore to Udupi Power Corporation Limited (UPCL), which has now amalgamated with Adani Power, has been deferred. The Advocate General and other experts will be consulted in this regard, whether to go with an appeal based on CERC order regarding the amount payable by ESCOMs to UPCL. This is in connection to the late payment surcharge between 2010 and 2018, Patil informed.
Other decisions
Implementing integrated university and college management software in varsities and colleges, at Rs 15.13 crore
Increase in share capital of Minority Development Corporation from Rs 600 crore to Rs 1,200 crore
Change of name of village - Sadihala PH - in Vijayapura, to Aroodha Nandihala
Purchase of 3,455 computers, scanners, rovers, and printers for Digital Land Records project at cost of Rs 30.45 crore
Grant of Rs 101.73 crore for Antarsante, Rs 65.07 crore for Hampapur, Rs 34 crore for Doddabagilu, Rs 18 crore for Negaluru, Rs 26 crore for Kudda, and Rs 245 crore for 24 villages in Ullal and Bantwal taluks
Rs 17.40 crore revised estimate for Ambedkar Bhawan at Anekal; Rs 18 crore for construction of ‘Pravasi Soudha’ building near Ulsoor Lake
Concession in taxation to those who scrap old vehicles and switch to EVs, at Rs 1,000 for every two-wheeler worth Rs 1 lakh, and Rs 10,000 for every four-wheeler worth Rs 5 lakh. A 10-per cent tax concession for construction equipment, including tractors
Approval given to appoint KS Prasanna as an assistant to Chamarajanagar BJP LS member V Srinivas Prasad