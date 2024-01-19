Karnataka cabinet approves surety against Rs 4,000 crore loans raised by KPCL

BENGALURU: Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil on Thursday said the KPCL faced an income deficit of Rs 8,664 crore during 2002-23, and Rs 5,134 crore in 2023-24, while bills pending against the procurement of power stands at Rs 17,366 crore as on September 30, 2023. Meanwhile, the cabinet has approved surety against Rs 4,000 crore loans raised by KPCL.

Meanwhile, modifying its earlier order, the government has decided to give 10 additional units, instead of 10 per cent, to the LT2 consumers who consume less than 48 units per month on the annual average. There are about 69.73 lakh domestic consumers in this slab.

The cabinet approved a bill to set up the Karnataka Motor Transport and Other Allied Workers’ Social Security and Welfare Board, with the expectation to collect Rs 300 crore annually through cess. The 7 per cent cess will be collected from 57 per cent of the infrastructure projects across the state, and 28 per cent from the equity in investment in Bangalore Mass Rapid Transit Limited. It will be set up on the lines of the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board. Drivers and cleaners, among others, will benefit, Patil explained.