Karnataka cabinet sends SC quota issue to Centre

BENGALURU : The Siddaramaiah cabinet on Thursday took a decision to recommend classification of Scheduled Caste (SC) quota to the Centre for amendment of Article 341(3) of the Constitution in Parliament. It means the state government has lobbed the ball right into the Central government’s court.

Briefing the media, Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa said the government is committed to safeguarding the interest of all 101 castes within the SC category, with no idea of dropping the Bhovi, Lambani, Korama and Koracha castes.

“The cabinet discussed the classification of SC quota and its legal aspects. It felt that the amendment to Article 341(3) is inevitable. The Justice AJ Sadashiva Commission report’s terms of reference were taken into account. It included backwardness of the communities, inadequacy and giving opportunities to communities without compromising on efficiency,” he said.

Mahadevappa alleged that the previous BJP government did not place the report before the cabinet, but took a hasty decision and formed a cabinet sub-committee with then law minister JC Madhuswamy as its chairman. The sub-committee recommended increase of SC quota from 5 per cent to 17 per cent, following the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee report, proportionate to the 2011 population census.