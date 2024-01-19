PM helping all sections of society, says HD Deve Gowda

BELUR: Coming down heavily on Congress leaders, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Thursday reiterated that the JDS is supporting the NDA led by PM Narendra Modi.

Addressing party workers in Belur, the JDS patriarch said, “We have not decided to ally with the BJP out of personal interest. We want the country and its population of over 140 crore to live peacefully and with prosperity.”

Lauding Modi, Gowda said the PM is a leader who provides justice for all sections of society, while aiming to develop all sectors. Urging JDS workers to support Modi, Gowda said leaders in the I.N.D.I.A bloc lack this capability. Gowda said he has enough information to talk about the Congress and its leaders as he also had put sincere efforts to save the Grand Old Party earlier. He mentioned that he will not rest and will continue to fight for the interests of the common man and the farmers till his last breath.

Former minister HD Revanna alleged that the Congress leaders hatched a conspiracy to finish Gowda and his family, politically. He added that the Congress’ guarantees will cease to be given out after the Lok Sabha polls.

Former PM to attend Ram Mandir consecration

Bengaluru: Ninety-year-old former prime minister HD Deve Gowda will attend the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on January 22, former CM HD Kumaraswamy has confirmed. Kumaraswamy, who was in Delhi on Thursday, told reporters that he was eagerly waiting to attend the event, just like the entire nation is looking forward to witness this historic moment.

“Deve Gowda got the invite and he is also attending the event,” he said. Asked if he is contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Kumaraswamy said there is pressure on him to do so by workers and followers. “Our workers are demanding that I contest from Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural and even Mandya. The decision will be taken by leaders from both parties,” he said. ENS