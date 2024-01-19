Seers can rectify errors in society: UT Khader

UDUPI: Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Thursday said that to pass on traditional values and culture to the new generation, religious events like Paryaya Mahotsav play a major role. ‘’I am happy to be part of this religious event in Udupi and I consider this as my privilege,’’ he said, as he spoke during the morning Darbar programme. These events help transfer culture and values to the younger generation, he said.

Khader said that pontiffs have the power and ability to rectify any errors that take place in society. “Seers can be the guiding force and show the right path to people whenever there is disharmony in society,’’ he said.

The Darbar event was held at Rajangana as part of the 252nd Paryaya Mahotsava of Sri Krishna Mutt. Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji ascended the Paryaya Peeta for the fourth time on Thursday.

Other dignitaries like former CM B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar, Rajya Sabha member Dr D Veerendra Heggade, who is also Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, participated in the Darbar.

Rev Kosho Niwano, from Japan, who promotes interreligious cooperation in her capacity as president-designate of Rissho Kosei-kai, by attending interfaith congresses, also participated.