Another moral policing case shocks Karnataka's Haveri, seven arrested

HAVERI: One more moral policing case came to the fore in Byadgi of Haveri district on Friday.
A group of youths is said to have attacked two youths of different religions on the outskirts of the town. A complaint has been registered against nine people and seven are already arrested by town police.
A senior police official said the incident was reported on Friday evening at outskirts of the town.
Two individuals of different religious backgrounds were riding a bike and conversing by the roadside when they were ambushed and threatened by a group.
The youth later reported the incident to the girl's father, and together they filed a complaint against nine individuals. The attack was motivated by the mistaken belief that the two youths who worked in the same place were mistaken to be in a relationship.
“According to the complaint, among nine seven were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Accuses are identified Abdul Mudgal, Mansur Tandur, Mehabobsab Badigere, Riyaz Halager, Alfaz Balegar, Abdul Desur, Khadar Kanake, Saleem Kahji and Mehabobali Halagere. Case booked under IPC 143,147,341, 323, 354, 504 and 506," the police official said.
"The victim's father registered the case at Byadgi police station on Friday. Tension escalated as news spread, but the situation is now under control. All those arrested have been taken to court, and a search operation is underway for the two accused who are currently on the run,” he added.
The incident was reported shortly after the gruesome gangrape at Hangal of the same district and also after strict instruction against moral policing by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwar.
BY Kiran Balannanavar