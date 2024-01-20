BC leader first suggested Basavanna as Karnataka’s cultural icon

BENGALURU: Even as Lingayats are celebrating the state government decision to declare Jagadguru Basavanna as the Cultural Icon of Karnataka on Thursday, it was backward classes leader and former chairman of the Backward Classes Commission Dr CS Dwaraknath who first proposed it to Siddaramaiah during the latter’s first term as chief minister eight years ago.

Late Maate Mahadevi, a woman jagadguru of Lingayat community who passed away in 2019, had petitioned the government to declare Basavanna as the cultural icon. Last month, a delegation of Lingayat religious leaders too had made a similar request to Siddarmaiah.

The government’s announcement assumes significance as Lingayats have opposed the caste census report that would give backward classes an edge.

Dwaraknath, in his letter to Siddaramaiah in 2015, had said that a sense of cultural identity is important in India and just as Chhatrapati Shivaji is the cultural icon of Maharashtra, Thiruvalluvar of Tamil Nadu, Narayana Guru of Kerala and Rabindranath Tagore of West Bengal, the state too should have a cultural icon. He had suggested Jagadguru Basavanna’s name.