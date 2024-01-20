Bengaluru CEO son murder: Court grants Suchana 13-day judicial custody

PANAJI/BELAGAVI: After the 11-day police custody, the Children’s Court in Panaji granted Suchana Seth a 13-day judicial custody here on Friday, in connection with the murder of her 4-year-old son.

Suchana is the main accused of murder and is said to have committed the crime on January 7, during her stay in a service apartment in Goa.

Her son Chinmay’s body was recovered from a suitcase while she was travelling from Goa to Bengaluru, on January 8, 2024.

The Calangute police arrested her at Chitradurga, with the body, and registered an FIR on the same day.

Since then, the Children’s Court in Panaji had puthasr under police custody, twice. She was produced before the court on January 19, as per the court orders, and was granted a 13-day judicial custody.