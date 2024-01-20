Classification of SC quota may be key issue in Lok Sabha polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too hinted at fulfilling the community’s demand as he showed up along with the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Mandakrishna Madiga at a rally during the Telangana assembly polls.

Since the matter is before a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court, which started its scrutiny of the case in January this year, it is to be seen whether the Modi government will go with the court’s verdict or try to amend Article 341(3), he said.

Sources said that 11 states in the country are in favour of the classification of SC quota. Ahead of the May assembly polls, Congress had promised the people that it would implement the Justice AJ Sadashiva Commission report recommending the classification of SC quota. With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, the Congress government has made a tactical move, placing the responsibility at the Centre’s doors as BJP and its alliance partner JDS were likely to raise this issue.

Congress has given an impression that it has done its job. It has to be seen how castes with the SC community will react, political analysts said. Except the SC left and a few others, all castes, including Bhovis and Lambanis, are against the classification. They are also sympathisers of BJP, they added.

Gowda questions Kharge over reservation

Hassan: Criticising Congress leaders for often stressing the importance of social justice and the recent decision of the state cabinet to recommend the classification of SC quota for amendment of Article 341 (3) of the Constitution to the Centre, former PM HD Deve Gowda questioned Grand Old Party leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, over allegedly opposing the private bill on reservation in the Assembly when Gundu Rao was the CM. Gowda said Kharge, who sat in the second row, rushed to the MLA holding bill copies, and snatched them, tearing them to shreds. Gowda alleged that Kharge threw the shreds at one Thippeswamy, as he was ready to table the bill in the House. The Congress and Opposition leaders witnessed this drama. Gowda said it is unfortunate that Congress leaders talk about social justice and reservation, but are really mum over the latter issue. Recalling decisions of his administration as the CM, Gowda said he provided reservation for minorities by snatching some portion of what was provided to Vokkaligas.