Karnataka a major aviation hub: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday highlighted Karnataka’s emergence as a major aviation hub in the country. Addressing delegates at the inauguration of the Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru on Friday, Siddaramaiah said, “Karnataka has proudly held the mantle of being the aerospace hub of the country, commanding over 65 per cent of aerospace and defence exports.”

“This new endeavour by Boeing will undoubtedly create more opportunities to work on global projects, aligning seamlessly with our vision of enabling development across the state,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, he also stated that the government remained committed to progress beyond technological advancement, aligning with its push towards inclusivity and accessibility. “To this end, we are dedicated to empowering our girl children and women across the state,” he said, lauding Boeing’s Sukanya programme.