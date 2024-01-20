Karnataka a major aviation hub: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday highlighted Karnataka’s emergence as a major aviation hub in the country. Addressing delegates at the inauguration of the Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru on Friday, Siddaramaiah said, “Karnataka has proudly held the mantle of being the aerospace hub of the country, commanding over 65 per cent of aerospace and defence exports.”
“This new endeavour by Boeing will undoubtedly create more opportunities to work on global projects, aligning seamlessly with our vision of enabling development across the state,” he expressed.
Meanwhile, he also stated that the government remained committed to progress beyond technological advancement, aligning with its push towards inclusivity and accessibility. “To this end, we are dedicated to empowering our girl children and women across the state,” he said, lauding Boeing’s Sukanya programme.
“The launch of Boeing Sukanya Program, is not just a milestone for the company, but also marks a significant project for women in aviation,” he said.
Today, Karnataka is the 4th largest technology cluster globally, ranking first in the India Innovation Index and leading in total exports, among all Indian states. “The state is home to 400 of the Fortune 500 companies... I hope Boeing’s initiatives bring a bright future of innovation, progress, and prosperity for Karnataka and the company alike,” the CM concluded.