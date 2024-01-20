Karnataka examination authority fined 5Lakhs for giving MD seat to ‘dummy candidate

BENGALURU: Observing that any illegal act by anyone, much less an instrumentality of the state, cannot be tolerated, the High Court of Karnataka imposed an exemplary cost of Rs 5 lakh on the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for allotment of MD Radio Diagnosis (MDRD) to a ‘dummy candidate’, which deprived an in-service eligible candidate of the seat she deserved.

“KEA is an instrumentality of the state government. Candidates desirous of obtaining seats for undergraduate and postgraduation courses repose immense trust in the KEA.

Therefore, KEA is bound to practice a fair and transparent method of allotment of seats. But, unfortunately, KEA has dealt with a postgraduate medical seat in this fashion,” the court said, while pointing out that the dummy allotment made in favour of one Nagaraj, who was not in the fray at all, forced the petitioner to accept whichever seat was available.

The division bench of Justice P S Dinesh Kumar and Justice T G Shivashankare Gowda pronounced the order on Friday, while allowing the petition filed by Dr Rajini C K, working at Primary Health Centre, Anegola, in KR Pete taluk of Mandya district, questioning the allotment of MDRD seat to Dr Sunil Kumar H B, working at ESI Dispensary at Harihar in Davanagere, on October 20, 2023.