Karnataka Sculptor’s Ganapathi to adorn Ayodhya Mandir

HONNAVAR (UTTARA KANNADA): After Ganapathi Hegde’s Ram Lalla statue was shortlisted, it is now the turn of another youth sculptor Vinayak Gouda Kekkara, whose work will be installed in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir during the Prana Prathishtana on January 22.

Uttara Kannada is known for its unique Ganapathi statues, where many of them have a history going back a thousand years. Accordingly, a sculptor from Honnavar was entrusted to carve a Ganapathi idol to be placed in the Ram Temple. It will be one of the deities to be carved and placed in the temple, which will be inaugurated shortly.

Born in a family of modest means, Kekkara did not have much schooling and began working in a tea shop. However, he had a passion for art and painted during his free time. Later, he learnt sculpting for 18 months, and after this course, trained under well-known sculptors Suresh Gudigar and Ashok Gudigar and created various works using different media.