Karnataka's Gajendragad-based sculptor worked at Ram temple for two months

GADAG: Gajendragad-based sculptor Muttanna Alawandi has worked at Ram Mandir for the past two months and returned to town just three days ago. He got a grand reception from various organisations after his return.

Many organisations are also felicitating Muttanna for contributing to the construction of the temple. The 34-year-old, has been creating idols for the last 10 years. is a well-known sculptor in these parts.

Muttanna got the invitation from Ram Mandir authorities in October and he has worked for more than sixty days.

He told TNIE that the temple authorities invited some expert sculptors from Karnataka in two batches. “We went in the first batch and there were four from the state,” he added.