Karnataka's Gajendragad-based sculptor worked at Ram temple for two months

GADAG: Gajendragad-based sculptor Muttanna Alawandi has worked at Ram Mandir for the past two months and returned to town just three days ago. He got a grand reception from various organisations after his return.
Many organisations are also felicitating Muttanna for contributing to the construction of the temple. The 34-year-old, has been creating idols for the last 10 years. is a well-known sculptor in these parts.
Muttanna got the invitation from Ram Mandir authorities in October and he has worked for more than sixty days.
He told TNIE that the temple authorities invited some expert sculptors from Karnataka in two batches. “We went in the first batch and there were four from the state,” he added.
When Muttanna came back from Ayodhya three days ago, he got a grand welcome from the devotees of Lord Rama and Hindu organisations. Muttanna said he worked on the design of Hamsa bird on a pillar and top wall carvings called Chaduranga.
He said, “It was a wonderful experience as the temple is unique in India. It is one of the most memorable times in my life.” Chennu, Muttanna’s brother, said, “The temple authorities have asked my brother again after two months to finish uncompleted works. The work has been halted now because of the Prana Pratishtana ceremony this week in Ayodhya.”