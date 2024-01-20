NASA’s laser beam reflects from Moon, transmitted on Vikram lander

BENGALURU: An instrument on the Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander has started serving as a location marker near the lunar south pole, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Friday. While several markers have been deployed on the Moon since the beginning of the lunar exploration, the one on Chandrayaan-3 is the only one available near the south pole currently.

Meanwhile, NASA in a statement said, “For the first time at the Moon, a laser beam was transmitted and reflected between an orbiting NASA spacecraft and an Oreo-sized device on ISRO’s lander on the lunar surface.” It added that this successful experiment opens the door to a new style of precisely locating targets on the Moon’s surface.

The Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) was developed by NASA and accommodated on the Vikram lander under international collaboration. “NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) achieved a laser range measurement using the LRA by successfully detecting signals reflected by it on December 12, 2023.