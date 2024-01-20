Peenya flyover reopens to light vehicles

BENGALURU: The Peenya flyover, closed for two days, resumed operations on Friday, permitting only light motor vehicles and light goods vehicles. The 4.2-km flyover was temporarily closed from 11 pm on Tuesday, January 16, for load testing conducted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). NHAI officials had examined 240 prestressed cables incorporated as reinforcements to enhance the flyover’s strength.

The testing concluded by 10 am on Friday, following which restrictions were lifted at entry points in Peenya and Nagasandra, facilitating the passage of two-wheelers, cars and light goods vehicles onto the flyover, a traffic police personnel said.

DCP (Traffic North) Siri Gowri said, “Only light motor vehicles and light goods vehicles were permitted on the flyover since 11 am, while heavy vehicles were directed to use the service road below the flyover. NHAI has not yet communicated the schedule for allowing heavy vehicles on the flyover.”

In December 2021, the flyover underwent closure for heavy vehicles after corrosion was detected in prestressed cables.