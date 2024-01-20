‘Ramnath Goenka stood strong for democracy’

CHITRADURGA: Swamy Nirbhayananda Saraswati of the Ramakrishna Ashram in Gadag on Friday recollected the days of Emergency and lauded the role played by The Indian Express group and its founder Ramnath Goenka. He said the newspaper stood strongly for democracy.
He was speaking at an event jointly organised by the SRS Educational Institution and The New Indian Express under the banner ‘Teacher Becomes Guru’ as part of the silver jubilee of the Shivamogga edition of the news paper.
Addressing teachers at the event, the seer described them as the drivers of the nation and their alert driving leads India in becoming a developed nation. he urged the teachers to trigger the young minds and make them into great personalities of the world.
He said, the teacher is the driver of the bus called children, if driver himself sleeps, it will lead to a disaster, hence the teacher should be alert always and teach the students in the best way. Taking a dig at the administrators for their default in designing the education, he said, good administrators can help in giving proper education and in turn work for the development of the country, however, the country has not been ruled by good educators and out textbooks, education policy are also designed by the non brainy people, time has come we want to get the best education system and take the country on the fast pace of progress, he added.
Giving a number of examples, Swamiji said, the real development of the country takes place by a good teacher. Citing the example of Japan becoming super power within 25 years of the destruction, he said, “ Japan was spoiled during the Second World War and it was said not even a blade of grass can grow in Japan in next 50 to 100 years and it was at this time, the Japanese conducted a meeting. It was at a meeting that an individual gave the idea of getting the best youth to be trained as teachers. This helped Japan become a developed country by 1970 and today they are leading the world and in 25 years they became a super power.”
Teachers should learn to teach his students in various methods and make them happy in studies. This transformation is possible by a good teacher and the teacher should have the conviction to inspire the students. Teachers should inspire and trigger the young brains and make them develop the habits of questioning, he added.
“We want to tap their talent and bring out what is hidden in their mind, the word education has come from latin word Educo, which means to bring out and with this we can create a developed country,” said swamiji. Before concluding his speech, he said, the education which we are getting is negative.