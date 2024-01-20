‘Ramnath Goenka stood strong for democracy’

CHITRADURGA: Swamy Nirbhayananda Saraswati of the Ramakrishna Ashram in Gadag on Friday recollected the days of Emergency and lauded the role played by The Indian Express group and its founder Ramnath Goenka. He said the newspaper stood strongly for democracy.

He was speaking at an event jointly organised by the SRS Educational Institution and The New Indian Express under the banner ‘Teacher Becomes Guru’ as part of the silver jubilee of the Shivamogga edition of the news paper.

Addressing teachers at the event, the seer described them as the drivers of the nation and their alert driving leads India in becoming a developed nation. he urged the teachers to trigger the young minds and make them into great personalities of the world.

He said, the teacher is the driver of the bus called children, if driver himself sleeps, it will lead to a disaster, hence the teacher should be alert always and teach the students in the best way. Taking a dig at the administrators for their default in designing the education, he said, good administrators can help in giving proper education and in turn work for the development of the country, however, the country has not been ruled by good educators and out textbooks, education policy are also designed by the non brainy people, time has come we want to get the best education system and take the country on the fast pace of progress, he added.