35k devotees from Karnataka to visit Ayodhya after January 31

BENGALURU: Over 35,000 devotees of Lord Ram from Karnataka will visit Ayodhya from January 31 to March 25. BJP state president BY Vijayendra said 25 special trains have been arranged to facilitate the visits. The devotees are taking care of their expenses for the six-day visit to Ayodhya, he said.

Speaking to the media, the BJP leader said the devotees travelling to Ayodhya will be given an identity card with a QR code. While the special trains start from different places in the state, arrangements have been made for providing food and accommodation for the devotees in Ayodhya, and a Kannada helpline will also be made available, he said. He added that 1,500 devotees will travel in each train.

Former general secretary of the BJP state unit Siddaraju has been appointed as the coordinator, he said. The BJP leader urged the state government to declare a holiday on January 22, the day of the Ram Mandir’s consecration in Ayodhya.