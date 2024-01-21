Internal quota: CM Siddaramaiah accuses Centre of misleading Dalits

BENGALURU: Referring to the Centre’s move to form a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary to review the internal reservation for Scheduled Castes, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed it as a ploy to mislead the Dalit community.

“This seems to be nothing more than a ploy to mislead the Dalit community, as it is clear that the BJP has no genuine concern for them. The Justice Usha Mehra Commission, also constituted by the Centre for the same purpose, had concluded that sub-categorisation of SCs and providing internal reservation is the only solution through a constitutional amendment,” the CM stated.

Questioning the need for another high-level committee, the CM said if the Centre truly intends to fulfil the demands for internal reservation for SCs, it should present a bill to amend Section 341 of the Constitution in Parliament, get it approved, and implement the reservation quickly. He accused the BJP leaders of double standards. Former minister Govind Karjol, a senior Dalit leader, is spreading misinformation as he is following the lines dictated by the RSS, which is anti-Dalit, Siddaramaiah alleged.