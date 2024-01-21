New KSDL products rolled out

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday rolled out 21 new products manufactured by state-owned Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited (KSDL). The products brought out under the “Mysore Sandal Wave” range include 10 varieties of premium Mysore Sandal soaps, three types of shower gels, six novelties of soap kits, handwash, and drinking water.

The CM appreciated the company’s competitive spirit and lauded Industries Minister and KSDL chairman MB Patil’s initiative to expand the market presence of its products.

Patil said initiatives have been taken to increase the turnover to Rs 3,000 crore in two years, which currently stands at around Rs 1,400 crore. The production volume has increased by 25% in the last eight months, he added.

“New technology is being adopted to prevent fake manufacturing of products. In addition, focus is on capitalising on the demand for KSDL products internationally and to increase the international turnover from Rs 19 crore to Rs 25 crore this year” he explained.