Justice Shivaraj Patil releases memoir

BENGALURU: The autobiography of Justice Shivaraj V Patil, former Supreme Court judge, was released on Sunday. The 400-page memoir titled ‘Time Spent Distance Travelled’ covers various phases of Patil’s life in five broad chapters -- about his early years, legal career trajectory, productive retirement, family and memorable moments spent with peers, gurus and grandchildren. The book is also available in Kannada, titled ‘Kaleda Kala Nadedha Doora’.

Justice RF Nariman, former Supreme Court judge, recalled various instances with Justice Patil and his important judgments that helped shape several laws. Speaking about the basic structure that has been challenged today, he said that it is questionable.

“There are some explicit and implicit limitations of amendments and they cannot undermine the basic value of the constitutions written by our forefathers,” Nariman added.

Justice Patil said his self-audit aims to share his acquired knowledge of the decades with the younger generation and motivate them.

“Hard work, honesty and humility will also be blessed by divinity. If I can do it, so can you,” he said.