Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer releases final list, 5.37 crore voters in state

BENGALURU: Karnataka state's final voter list-2024 has been released and the Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said that there are 5.37 crore voters including 17,937 voters who have reached 100 years of age.

Addressing a press conference after releasing the final voter list on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena, said, as per Draft Voters List-2024, the total number of general voters is 5,33,77,162, which includes 2,68,02,838 male voters, 2,65,69,428 female voters and 4,896 other voters.

However, in the final electoral roll 2024, the total number of general voters has increased to 5,37,85,815, which includes 2,69,33,750 male voters, 2,68,47,145 female voters and 4,920 other voters, he explained. Among the 224 assembly constituencies, Bangalore South assembly constituency in Bangalore city district has the largest number with 7,17,201 voters.

On the contrary, Sringeri assembly constituency in Chikkamagaluru district has the least number of voters that is 1,67,556, he mentioned. With regard to the Parliament segment, there are over 31 lakh voters in Bengaluru North and the least is in Udupi Chikkamagaluru with 15 Lakh voters.