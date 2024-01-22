Karnataka: Lakkundi’s connect with Ramayana

GADAG: If one goes by the sculptures depicting rare events from the epic Ramayana, Lakkundi village seems to have a strong connection with Lord Ram. The village is home to some sculptures from Ramayana like Hanuman carrying three hills and Ravana fighting with an elephant.

History buffs have been demanding detailed research on these sculptures to trace their origin. Lakkundi is a hub of historical temples and is located 12 km from Gadag town. It is believed that the village once had 101 temples and 101 lakes, but now only a few are left.

Some historians say that Lord Ram gave Lakkundi village to pundits and scholars during his Vanavasa and it is mentioned in Srimad Lokkigundi inscription.

The sculpture depicting Hanuman carrying three hillocks is rare as in many other places Hanuman is depicted as carrying a single hillock. Hence there is a demand for more research.

According to retired ASI officer V S Hosamani, as per Sri Ram Datti Maha Agrahar and Srimad Lokkigundi inscription, Dasharath’s son Ram had given this village to pundits and scholars and this was once a big Agrahara where Brahmins lived in more numbers and many pundits used to make japa and tapassu in the village.