Need to renew, revitalise civil societies, says historian Ramachandra Guha

BENGALURU: Noted historian Ramachandra Guha said there is a need to renew and revitalise civil societies in India, and a very active country-wide network of civil societies is needed. He was speaking after the release of the manifesto of Bapu Ke Log (People of Bapu Mahatma Gandhi) here on Sunday. Bapu Ke Log is a national organisation of Gandhians, working for the mitigation of climate crisis.

He said that civil societies will check the misuse of political power by the ‘state’, and on the other hand, check the economic greed of the ‘market’. Along with the need to revitalise civil societies, Guha also batted for emphasis on reorientation of science, transparency and political decentralisation.

Guha went on to say that the land, river and groundwater are polluted, and there is an environmental crisis independent of climate change, and in this context, Bapu Ke Log’s manifesto is important. Commending the organisation, Guha said the manifesto is an important intervention in how we think of India today and tomorrow.