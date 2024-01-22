No need for quota amendment: Former minister Govind Karjol

BENGALURU: The government’s recommendation to amend Article 341 of the Constitution for inclusion in the cabinet meeting on Saturday is a great injustice to the untouchable Dalit community, said former minister Govind Karjol.

“Justice Arun Kumar Mishra of the Supreme Court had passed an order in 2020 itself, saying there was no need to amend the Constitution. The BJP government headed by CM Basavaraj Bommai passed an order in 2023, increasing reservation of SC and ST communities according to the population, and increasing SC reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, and ST reservation from 3 per cent to 7 per cent on November 1, 2022, and since then, the order to increase reservation in the state has come into effect,” Karjol said.

He recalled that the Bommai government had carried out internal reservation -- 6% to Madiga, 5.5% to Chalavadi, 4.5% to Lambani, Bovi, Korama, Koracha, 1% to SC nomadic communities and 17% reservation for SCs.