Yediyurappa hails CM Siddaramaiah for declaring Basavanna a cultural icon

TUMAKURU: BJP leader and former CM BS Yediyurappa lauded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for declaring 12th century social reformer Basavanna as the cultural leader of Karnataka.

The two leaders came together after a long time sharing the dais at a public function to commemorate the fifth death anniversary of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Mutt on Sunday.

“I congratulate the CM for declaring Basavanna as Karnataka’s cultural leader,” Yediyurappa said. He, however, advised Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues not to appease a particular community, but to distribute government grants equally to all communities.

“No religion probably faced so much attacks from outsiders like the Hindus. I congratulate religious heads for keeping the essence of Hindu religion which is non-violence.,” he said.

After inaugurating the ‘smritivana’, Siddaramaiah said the Constitution is like the religious scripture of the country. Highlighting the contributions of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, the CM said he will write to the Centre demanding that Bharat Ratna be conferred on the swamiji.

“Shivakumara Swamiji strove throughout his life to bring about a revolutionary change in the society through ‘Akshara’ culture to educate the masses. Therefore, the work, his concern and his actions will remain forever in this soil,” he said.