40 from J&K on study tour to Ponnampet panchayat in Karnataka

MADIKERI: Elected representatives of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj have visited the Ponnampet Grama Panchayat to study the administrative process. Over 40 representatives from J&K learnt about various schemes and project works implemented at Ponnampet.

The Ponnampet GP had recently presented a national-level seminar on good governance. The Ponnampet panchayat is noted for its good administrative approaches even as several innovative plans are in place to involve the residents and carry out development works. The panchayat’s success story has reached the national level and a total of 42 elected representatives from various panchayats of J&K visited Ponnampet.

The elected representatives were warmly welcomed to Ponnampet with the traditional Kodava valaga procession. The various initiatives of the panchayat including the ‘Makkala Grama Sabhe’ (children’s panchayat), scientific waste segregation, digital library, presence in social media, conversion of landfill into a public park and other innovative works were explained to the representatives through a PPT presentation.

The representatives also visited the digital library and open library even as they interacted with the Karnataka Public School students to learn about the panchayat’s child-friendly approach. The local cuisines, art, folktales and other cultures were also explained to the representatives. They also learnt about honey extraction, coffee plantation and other subjects that are unique to Kodagu. PDO Puttaraju, President Girija V and others were present.