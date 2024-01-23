Development to herald ‘Ram Rajya’: Vijayendra

BENGALURU: Celebrating the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, BJP state president BY Vijayendra lit diyas facing North in the BJP state office, as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wishes. While the BJP office was decorated like it was Deepavali, Vijyendra said it was not just Deepavali, but Ayodhya Deepavali. Other leaders and office-bearers also lit lamps, celebrating Ayodhya Deepavali at the party office.

Vijayendra expressed supreme confidence that “Ram Rajya as envisioned by PM Modi will soon come true”. Speaking to the media, he said that Ram Rajya's ‘ideal life’, will indeed be experienced by people in the coming days. He said Modi is gearing up to take every district and state on the path of development and progress and achieve a ‘Developed India’ by 2047.

He passed a note of thanks to the people, who responded to Modi’s call and lit lamps in every house to mark the Pran Prathishtana of Rama Lalla in Ayodhya. “The Pran Prathishtana was done in the presence of ascetics, sadhus and sants from all corners of India. In the hearts of every believer in the country, there is an awareness of the devotion of Lord Ram.,” he said.