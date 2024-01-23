From ladoos to bhajans, it’s Lord Ram all the way

BENGALURU: From processions chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to hotels distributing sweets to customers, from people distributing Prasada, children dressed up as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman and other deities from Ramayana, from vehicles decked up with saffron flags, huge cutouts and buntings to women lighting lamps at their homes, the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday painted the entire city with saffron.

The city was filled with a festive fervour that resembled the celebration of Sri Ram Navami and Deepavali. Many Hindu outfits and shopkeepers had put up pandals to distribute prasada that included ‘panaka’ (juice), ‘kosambari’ (salad), ‘buttermilk’ and other food items across the city.

On Monday morning, many houses and residential complexes were decked up with rangolis, flowers, posters and flags of Lord Ram with residents performing pujas, and taking part in keerthans and bhajans. Many women lit lamps at their homes exactly at the time of the Prana Prathisthana.

People thronged Ram and Hanuman temples across the city in the morning. Other temples too witnessed a significant turnout. The Ram Mandir in Rajajinagar, Ramanjaneya Gudda Temple in Hanumanthnagar, Ramadevara Devasthana in Malleswaram, Rameshwaram Temple in Chamrajapet, Maruti Mandir in Vijaynagar and other temples conducted special pujas.

Political leaders from the BJP and Congress celebrated across the city. Large screens were put up at temples, mutts, public spaces and playgrounds to live stream the Prana Prathisthana of Ram Lalla. Some private schools live telecast the consecration ceremony. A cricket match to mark the occasion was organised at Vijayanagar.