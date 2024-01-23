Karnataka High Court to BBMP: You can’t just demolish illegal buildings

BENGALURU: Defining that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cannot demolish a building straightaway for not having obtained a sanctioned plan, the Karnataka High Court said the civic agency has to ascertain if there is any violation of building bylaws in case construction is carried out without a sanctioned plan, or has deviated from the plan, before passing orders under Sections 248(3) and 356 of the BBMP Act, 2020.

The order was passed to explore chances of saving a building from demolition by permitting the owner to obtain plan sanction from the BBMP if it was constructed without a plan or asking the owner to remove the portion of the building or deviations from the plan if it violated the sanctioned plan, instead of demolishing the entire building.

To ascertain the nature of the violation -- whether it was constructed without a plan or a portion of the building deviates in case the plan is sanctioned -- the court said a notice has to be issued to the owner of the building, taking into consideration Sections 248 and 356 of the BBMP Act (Section 321(3) and 462 of KMC Act, before BBMP Act came into force), detailing whether it was under construction, or constructed without a plan, or if the nature of violations concerned setbacks, Floor Area Ratio/Floor Area Index, floor coverage, use of building, etc. the violation, if any, of the Act, rule or bylaws.