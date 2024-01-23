Karnataka: Local handicrafts on display at SHG expo

BENGALURU : Vibrant sarees and intricate terracotta artwork as well as handicrafts such as home decor products and bags produced by Self-Help Groups wowed visitors on the inaugural of ‘Asmithe’, a three-day exhibition, at the IAS Officers Association on Monday. The exhibition featuring regional handicraft is open to the public till Wednesday and was inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Shalini Rajneesh.

As many as 58 women entrepreneurs from different parts of the state, including Shivamogga, Channapatna, Mysuru and Bidri in Bidar, are showcasing a diverse array of products at the exhibition. The focus of the expo is on Geographical Indication (GI) products such as Channapatna toys, Bidri jewellery and home decor.

“We identify and provide training and support to artisans from both rural and urban areas, enabling them to showcase their artistic creations,” said Siddhant Srivastava, programme manager (Livelihood), Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Promotion Society (KSRLPS). Women SHG members receive training in marketing strategies, product and design interventions and financial support when required. The goal of these exhibitions is to uplift local handicrafts.