Karnataka: Shobha Karandlaje to take Shabari’s berries to Ayodhya

KOPPAL: Berries from Shabari Gudda on Anjanadri Hill are all set to reach Ayodhya. Many devotees have been offering berries to Lord Hanuman at his birthplace on Anjanadri Hill.

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje who visited Anjanadri Hill on Sunday was given the berries by the archaks, with a request that she should take them to Ayodhya, where a grand Ram Temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

In ancient times, Shabari used to live in Rishyamook Parvat, which is just 2 km from Anjanadri Hill. Shabari was an elderly woman ascetic in the Hindu epic Ramayana. She was an ardently devoted woman who received Lord Ram’s blessing due to her bhakti towards him.

In Treta Yuga, Shabari waited for Lord Ram at Rishyamook Parvat. She collected berries and after tasting them gave only the sweet ones to Lord Ram. Hence the berries of Rishyamook Parvat have a connection with Lord Ram.

Anjanadri Hill witnessed thousands of devotees on Monday, the day of the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Many devotees who visited had darshan of Hanuman and performed Rama Naam Japa and bhajans on the hill.

Former MLA R Srinath handed over the berries to the Union minister and requested her to name Kishkinda’s Anjandri as Shri Ramanjaneya Corridor and allot Rs 500 crore funds for the project. Some devotees said, “We are happy that the berries of Rishyamook Parvat, also known as Shabari Gudda, will reach Ayodhya. In those days, Lord Ram came here and ate berries offered by Shabari.”