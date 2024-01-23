Karnataka'S RERA orders L&T Realty to hand over common areas to resident association

Ahmed said, “The project began in 2015-2016 and one phase was completed by 2019-2020. It has many phases and work is still going on. We were promised proper car parking facilities by the builder for a cost of Rs 5 lakh plus 12% GST between 50% and 60% of house owners have opted for it. However, the infrastructure was never created. We are following Tandem Parking here whereby one car is parked just behind another.”

He added, “RERA has directed the promoter to provide proper parking at the earliest or refund the amount collected from the home buyers. This is a much-needed relief for all of us.”

Another crucial direction from the Authority is the promoter has been ordered to hand over the common areas to an association of home buyers. “The builder should have taken on the role of an enabler and brought together home buyers to form it. However, that had been delayed enormously and the association was formed only in June 2023. We are yet to be handed over the common areas.”

Apartment owners protest against builder

Bengaluru: Nearly 200 residents of Mahendra Aarna apartment in Electronic City Phase-2 took to the streets on Monday morning to protest against the huge management fee of over Rs 8 lakh per month levied by their builder, Mahendra Homes Pvt Ltd, from January 2024. Holding placards and raising slogans, they alleged that the sudden fee imposed by the promoter without any intimation was to avenge their action of approaching K-RERA seeking justice. The apartment in Ananth Nagar comprises 752 flats and the owners were handed over the flat four years ago. Their common demand: The builder needs to hand over the entire project to their association and exit immediately. Speaking on behalf of the residents, Rohit Nair, president of Aarna Apartment Association, said, “For the last four years, we have been struggling for basic facilities. The builder is not ready to hand over the apartment to the elected association and maintains it in a pathetic condition. The maintenance charge of Rs 26 lakh levied each month is already unreasonable and so we filed a complaint with K-RERA.” ENS