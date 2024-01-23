Krishi Mela: AI-based device to aid in cultivation of horti crops

VIJAYAPURA: The ongoing Krishi Mela at Agriculture College has brought to the fore a multi-utility Artificial Intelligence (AI) based machine known as Internet of Things (IoT) device.

Designed and manufactured by a company, Fasal, this fully indigenously built device is helpful to farmers in many ways. “The device is mainly helpful for horticulture crops. The machine is operated using a mobile phone SIM and a smartphone. The app is designed for this purpose and is connected to the internet and GPS,” said M Varun, the representative of the company.

Varun said the device guides the farmers while offering information about the amount of moisture present in the soil, the amount of water needed and the amount of fertilizer the crop requires at different stages of growth. Based on the weather forecast, it also tells how much and when the water and pesticide should be given to get a higher yield.

“The device is primarily farm-specific, crop-specific and stage-specific. This means that the device can be used for different terrains, different crops and for the different stages of crops to get information on watering, spraying pesticide, giving fertilizers etc”, he said.

The machine can be operated from remote locations also if the mobile phone has internet connection. Varun, however, said that since the device works on the internet, the farm where the device is installed should have internet connectivity.

Varun said that the device can be used for at least 12 types of horticulture crops such as pomegranate, papaya, mango, chiku, tomato etc. The device collects details of the crop as sensors are placed at least two feet under the soil. “Already over 8,000 persons are using our device in India. Besides general farmers, even the prestigious institutions such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICHR), Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) and the Department of Sericulture had installed this device on their premises and used it for collecting data”, he said.