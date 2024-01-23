Panel probing PSI scam submits report to Karnataka government

BENGALURU: The Justice B Veerappa committee, constituted to investigate the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, submitted its report to the government on Monday, recommending further investigation by the CID.

Justice Veerappa, who is a retired Karnataka High Court judge, presented the 471-page report in a sealed cover to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. In the report, he has pointed to serious lapses by the police and people’s representatives.

Whether any names, especially of people’s representatives, are mentioned in the report will be known after it is tabled for discussion in the legislature.

The report will be placed before the cabinet for discussion and later tabled in the Assembly and Council to get the clearance for further action. Since it is a criminal offence probed by an independent judicial commission, the report is final and there is no need to set up another prosecution commission. The CID now has to file an additional chargesheet before the court on the report’s findings.