Bengaluru: ORRCA reminds DKS of 100-day deadline

BENGALURU: The Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) has sent a letter to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reminding him that the 100-day deadline set by him to reduce traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road is over with no solutions on the table.

In a letter dated January 18, the association informed Shivakumar that despite all their efforts, the 100-day deadline to fix traffic issues apart from improving first- and last-mile connectivity, roads and footpaths has gone for a toss.

In October last year, Shivakumar, along with top BBMP officials, visited ORR. He advised them then to come up with solutions to the problems on ORR within 100 days.

While some efforts have been initiated, minimal progress has been made and major concern persists. Residents and businesses along the ORR continue to face infrastructure challenges, said the association, which represents IT companies and tech parks along ORR.

With IT companies witnessing a return of employees to office, and Metro works resulting in the narrowing of main and service roads, the association said traffic delays and congestion on ORR are only expected to increase.

They said ORRCA is fully committed to providing support to realise the minister’s vision and that they are looking forward to his visit in January as promised to provide a detailed progress report and discuss pending activities.

Areas of focus ORRCA seeks

DCM’s intervention