BENGALURU: The need of the hour is to focus on quantum machine learning and the convergence of Quantum Computing with Artificial Intelligence, said Dr HC Nagaraj, Principal, Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology.

He was speaking after inaugurating an Advanced Training and Learning Faculty Development Programme as part of ATAL FDP initiative focusing on quantum machine learning and AI on Tuesday.

Technocrats, researchers and teachers from across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and other regions participated in the week-long programme conducted by the departments of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Electrical and Electronics Engineering of NMIT, according to a release.

Experts from organisations like BosonQ psi, Mathworks, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCSR) Quantum Programming and QPiAI contributed their insights. Dr Piyush Kumar Pareek, head, of the Department of AIML, and other faculty members were present.